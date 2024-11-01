Vatican launches bizarre 'Luce' mascot, as dissidents continue to push women’s ordination

Just when you thought you had seen every possible insanity coming from Pope Francis’ Vatican, a strange new mascot was announced that appeared ludicrous and sinister. Meanwhile, the Synod on Synodality has failed to transmit authentic Catholic teaching and has instead empowered liberal dissident clergy to continue to push for women’s ordination.

For much more of the latest Church news and U.S. presidential election analysis, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten