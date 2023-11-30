Vatican nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre confronts journalist Michael Haynes

LifeSiteNews Rome Correspondent Michael Haynes provided his personal account at the 2023 Rome Life Forum of his encounter with Vatican Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who became hostile to Haynes after learning that Haynes reported for LifeSiteNews. Haynes’ eye-witness testimony reveals the stark contrast between Cardinal Pierre’s coziness with the secular press — and the cold treatment of those deemed unfriendly to Pope Francis’ progressive agenda. Haynes offers his key takeaway, learning that it is better to speak the truth in love despite the negative reception — even of Catholic Cardinals.

