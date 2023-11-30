Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Vatican nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre confronts journalist Michael Haynes

LifeSiteNews Rome Correspondent Michael Haynes provided his personal account at the 2023 Rome Life Forum of his encounter with Vatican Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, who became hostile to Haynes after learning that Haynes reported for LifeSiteNews. Haynes’ eye-witness testimony reveals the stark contrast between Cardinal Pierre’s coziness with the secular press — and the cold treatment of those deemed unfriendly to Pope Francis’ progressive agenda. Haynes offers his key takeaway, learning that it is better to speak the truth in love despite the negative reception — even of Catholic Cardinals.

November 30, 2023

Vatican nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre confronts journalist Michael Haynes

Joan Andrews Bell’s husband shares updates on imprisoned wife: ‘Spirits are very strong’

Pope Francis using Synod as smokescreen for 'heretical hypnotism' | Liz Yore

Globalists using 'satanic semantics' to push New World Order agenda

Synod reveals Catholic Church directly infiltrated at highest levels | James Bogle

Time is NOW for ‘shock troops’ to fight for Christ | Jeff Gunnarson

