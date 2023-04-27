Vatican preparing document for couples living in ‘new unions’ after ‘marriage failure’

Cardinal Kevin Farrell wrote to Pope Francis saying, “The Dicastery [for Laity, Family, and Life] is working on the preparation of a text specifically regarding – as you wished, Your Holiness – men and women who, having marriage failure behind them, live in new unions.”

Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-allows-lay-men-and-women-to-vote-in-synod-on-synodality/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten