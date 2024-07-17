Vatican reacts to Trump being shot while 'excommunicated' Viganò warns of globalist forces
Faith & ReasonSee More
On this episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen is joined by Fr. Charles Murr and LifeSite’s Frank Wright to discuss the aftermath of the shocking assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Saturday at a rally in Western Pennsylvania.
While the Vatican issued a statement on the matter, it failed to mention Trump by name, a fact that did not go unnoticed by U.S. Catholics. Meanwhile, the recently ‘excommunicated’ Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò minced no words in condemning the attack on Trump’s life, directly pointing to the former president’s ‘anti-globalist’ stance as the reason he was targeted.
Tune in for this special episode of Faith & Reason, you won’t want to miss it.
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
****
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
July 17, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
EXPLOSIVE: Cardinal Müller Reveals Senior Vatican Official Thinks NO Mass at All is Better than the Latin Mass
Archbishop Viganò blasts Pope Francis over schism trial and Trump vows to release pro-life prisoners
Pope Francis faces UN probe over alleged wiretapping; Bishop Strickland joins exorcism prayer for the world
Pope's World Day for Children features drag dancer and Candace Owens’ firing over 'Christ is King'
Comments