Vatican reacts to Trump being shot while 'excommunicated' Viganò warns of globalist forces

On this episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen is joined by Fr. Charles Murr and LifeSite’s Frank Wright to discuss the aftermath of the shocking assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Saturday at a rally in Western Pennsylvania.

While the Vatican issued a statement on the matter, it failed to mention Trump by name, a fact that did not go unnoticed by U.S. Catholics. Meanwhile, the recently ‘excommunicated’ Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò minced no words in condemning the attack on Trump’s life, directly pointing to the former president’s ‘anti-globalist’ stance as the reason he was targeted.

Tune in for this special episode of Faith & Reason, you won’t want to miss it.

