Vatican SILENCE as Catholics Suffer in China

See how the persecution of religion in China and the case of Catholic activist Jimmy Lai has become critical. Looking at his imprisonment, his advocacy for freedom of faith and press, and the broader suppression of authentic religious leadership under the Chinese Communist Party.

This shows a broader concern surrounding the Vatican–China agreement and whether Church leadership has responded adequately to the suffering of persecuted Catholics. Through moral and political analysis, the stakes for religious liberty, the defense of truth, and solidarity with those who suffer for their faith have never been higher.

February 16, 2026

