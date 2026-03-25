Vatican Urges Halt to Mining – A sin against Pachamama

The Vatican has issued a new directive discouraging investment in mining, framed as a matter of environmental responsibility. But the Faith and Reason panel sees something else: a Church that blessed Pachamama idols in 2019, whose current Pope knelt to Pachamama in 1995, now imposing an anti-human ecology that prioritizes the earth over the people who live on it.

The hosts defend their reporting on the newly surfaced photographs of Pope Leo XIV participating in a Pachamama ritual, not to scandalize, but to demand clarity. If cardinals condemned Pachamama as “demonic” and “apostasy” under Francis, what do they say now that the man in the photo sits on the Throne of Peter? The silence, they argue, is gaslighting: pretending the obvious is not happening.

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