Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Vatican Urges Halt to Mining – A sin against Pachamama

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

The Vatican has issued a new directive discouraging investment in mining, framed as a matter of environmental responsibility. But the Faith and Reason panel sees something else: a Church that blessed Pachamama idols in 2019, whose current Pope knelt to Pachamama in 1995, now imposing an anti-human ecology that prioritizes the earth over the people who live on it.

The hosts defend their reporting on the newly surfaced photographs of Pope Leo XIV participating in a Pachamama ritual, not to scandalize, but to demand clarity. If cardinals condemned Pachamama as “demonic” and “apostasy” under Francis, what do they say now that the man in the photo sits on the Throne of Peter? The silence, they argue, is gaslighting: pretending the obvious is not happening.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 25, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Vatican Urges Halt to Mining – A sin against Pachamama

Recent Videos
1:05:06

Pachamama Leo reaction: Fr. Altman and Liz Yore

Recent Videos
26:39

UNEARTHED: 1995 photo shows Leo XIV participating in Pachamama ritual

Recent Videos
33:10

Cardinal AGAINST cardinal, bishop AGAINST bishop: SSPX, Ripperger & women

Recent Videos
38:25

IRAN WAR much closer to WWIII than you might think

Recent Videos
33:02

Pope Leo DIVIDES CHURCH on SSPX, Freemasonry, and homosexuality

Recent Videos
32:36

Pope Leo APPROVES sainthood for bishop who SLEPT with young men

Recent Videos
3:14

Catholic hero REMOVED from Trump's commission for denouncing Zionism

Recent Videos
32:06

Vatican CAUGHT bashing the Virgin Mary yet again?

Recent Videos
29:14

Bishop Strickland gives WARNING, SSPX controversy & Co-Redemptrix clarified

Recent Videos
32:30

CHANGING the face of the Church: Pope Leo's DISASTER bishop appointments

Recent Videos
31:53

Who was the ‘ONLY BAD BOY’ at the consistory? Pope Leo appoints more HERETICS

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...