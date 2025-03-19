Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Vatican vs. Trump: Is Border Security Now a Mortal Sin?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Pope Francis and U.S. bishops are blasting Trump’s immigration crackdown as un-Christian, but the administration is fighting back. Vice President J.D. Vance and Border Czar Tom Homan argue that defending borders is a moral and national imperative. Is the Church being weaponized for globalist agendas, or is Trump truly in the wrong?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-francis-slams-trumps-deportations-what-does-the-church-teach/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

March 19, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Vatican vs. Trump: Is Border Security Now a Mortal Sin?

Recent Videos
3:02

The key to ending the war in Ukraine: Trump, Putin & ceasefire

Recent Videos
4:06

Abby Johnson: I thought hell was ‘worth it’ for abortion

Recent Videos
4:45

Vatican betrayal? How doctrinal chaos is destroying the Church

Recent Videos
4:03

Sacrilege in plain sight | Vatican’s mascot scandal

Recent Videos
3:12

The next pope must stand for truth—no more compromise

Recent Videos
3:49

Deep state infiltration | How the U.S. may have hijacked the Vatican

Recent Videos
3:49

Investigating the Francis papacy—What will the next conclave bring?

Recent Videos
2:49

Catholic Charities ABUSE church funding?! | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
2:09

Biden FORCED Pope Benedict to resign? Alleged secret meeting

Recent Videos
2:15

Vatican SECRETS must be EXPOSED! | Will it be released BEFORE a conclave?

Recent Videos
2:35

BRUTAL takedown by police of Red Rose Rescuers

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...