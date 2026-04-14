Vatican’s war on the Latin Mass: How Detroit is crushing traditional Catholics

John-Henry Westen analyzes the Archdiocese of Detroit’s implementation of Traditionis Custodes, arguing it goes beyond limiting the Traditional Latin Mass and signals a broader crackdown on reverent worship. Restrictions on practices like ad orientem and tighter parish control are presented as part of a deeper institutional shift. A key controversy centers on requiring TLM attendees to financially support parishes that no longer provide the liturgy they seek. Drawing on canon law, the discussion contrasts the duties of pastors with what is described as selective enforcement and neglect of core sacramental life.

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