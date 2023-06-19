Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

"Very Troubling" | Pope Francis Praises LGBT Advocate Fr. James Martin

Pope Francis has encouraged Fr. James Martin and his pro-LGBT agenda to continue — twisting Catholic teaching on marriage and sexuality. But, Archbishop Viganò and other brave Catholic leaders including Bishop Strickland and Fr. James Altman are rejecting LGBT PRIDE and transgender ideology.

Archbishop Viganò calls the pastoral push for “homo-heresy” — which seeks entrenchment in every corner of Church life — to be called out and stopped. Fr. Pope Francis, Fr. James Martin, and even influential Catholics such as Joe Biden must all be corrected. Become the resistance to LGBT PRIDE, the heroic witness of Archbishop Viganò, the scandal of Pope Francis honoring Fr. James Martin, and more.

Watch the full episode here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/archbishop-vigano-faithful-catholics-rebuke-lgbt-pride-pope-francis-praises-fr-martin/

June 19, 2023

