Veteran's near-death experience: a journey of faith, war, and divine intervention
Veteran Robert Bartlett shares his near-death experience and extraordinary story of faith. Raised in a multi-religious family, Robert recounts how a childhood near-death experience began a lifelong connection with God. He reveals how a divine prophecy about dying at 32 came true while serving as a sniper in Iraq, where he flatlined three times following a devastating bomb attack. Through vivid visions and encounters with evil, Robert’s faith was profoundly deepened, transforming him into a devout Catholic. Learn more about his growth and experience of mortality, divine intervention, and the life-changing power of truth.
October 17, 2024
