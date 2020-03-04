Podcast Image

Vibrant families can defeat atheism, and destroy the culture of death

Wed Mar 4, 2020 - 10:57 am EST

We live in a largely godless society. Compared to ages past, belief in a god is plummeting and moral degradation seems to reach increasingly new lows every day. What caused the shift?

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Mary Eberstadt joins Jonathon Van Maren to discuss the decline in religious belief in western civilization and what we can learn from this decline to help save society.

