VICTORY: Canadian truckers helped bring down Conservative leader Erin O'Toole
John-Henry Westen and reporter Kennedy Hall discuss the breaking news that Erin O'Toole has been ousted as leader of the Conservative Party. The pressure brought on O'Toole by the Freedom Convoy has shown that victories in the fight against COVID tyranny are happening right before our very eyes
The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 2, 2022
