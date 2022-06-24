LSNTV

VICTORY: 'The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion!'

After weeks of anticipation and much speculation, today pro-lifers across the globe received news of a 6-3 majority pro-life decision in the U.S. Supreme Court case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale and Doug Mainwaring were on the ground to capture the spectacular moment the judgment was announced and pro-lifers celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

LSNTVJune 24, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More