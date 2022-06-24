VICTORY: 'The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion!'

After weeks of anticipation and much speculation, today pro-lifers across the globe received news of a 6-3 majority pro-life decision in the U.S. Supreme Court case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. LifeSiteNews’ Jim Hale and Doug Mainwaring were on the ground to capture the spectacular moment the judgment was announced and pro-lifers celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

