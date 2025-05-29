Vietnam WAR HERO | Despair of captivity to grace and FREEDOM!

Vietnam War hero Guy Gruters shares his harrowing story of survival after being shot down, captured, and tortured for five years in the infamous Hanoi Hilton. Gruters recounts his descent into hatred and despair, and the miraculous transformation that came through faith, forgiveness, and the hidden power of grace. From secret Masses in prison to the spiritual warfare of captivity, his testimony is more than a war story, it’s a powerful witness to the resilience of the soul when anchored in Christ. “Pain is not the worst thing,” he says. “The worst thing is to lose God.”

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten