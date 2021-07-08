Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Viganò rebukes pro-LGBT Cardinals Cupich, Gregory, Tobin: They’re ‘unworthy to celebrate’ Mass

Thu Jul 8, 2021 - 4:44 pm EST

In This Episode

In an exclusive interview available at LifeSiteNews.com, Archbishop Viganò blasts Pope Francis for his endorsement of LGBT-promoting priest James Martin. He also calls out by name several shepherds that have betrayed the Church.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL