Violence and EVIL in Mexican cartels fueled by abortion industry

Patricia Sandoval worked inside Planned Parenthood. She saw what happens behind the closed doors America celebrates. Now she connects the bloodshed consuming Mexico, the cartels, the disappearances, the normalized horror to a single source: abortion.

In this interview with John-Henry Westen, Sandoval argues that once a nation decides some lives are disposable, no lives remain sacred. The same logic that permits abortion permits the cartels. The same blindness that excuses the killing of the unborn excuses the disappearance of the living. Mexico is not suffering despite its abortion laws. It is suffering because of them.

February 24, 2026

