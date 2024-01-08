VIRAL: African Priest's Brave Call to RESIST Immoral Governments

This African priest went VIRAL for bravely standing against immoral government orders including abortion and other acts against the Natural Law. Watch as he asserts that Catholics are called to stand for their Gospel values, even as governments encroach on the rights of the family with progressive LGBT ideologies. “The family, the way that God intended it to be, is a gift to the human race.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/african-bishops-united-on-supporting-traditional-families/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten