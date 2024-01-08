Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

VIRAL: African Priest's Brave Call to RESIST Immoral Governments

This African priest went VIRAL for bravely standing against immoral government orders including abortion and other acts against the Natural Law. Watch as he asserts that Catholics are called to stand for their Gospel values, even as governments encroach on the rights of the family with progressive LGBT ideologies. “The family, the way that God intended it to be, is a gift to the human race.”

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/african-bishops-united-on-supporting-traditional-families/

January 8, 2024

