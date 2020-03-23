Virtues to keep your eyes on Christ during these trying times

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 3.23.2020. Today, Mother discusses the strength of St. Charles Borromeo who ministered to the sick and dying during a plague in Milan. She also focuses on the virtues we can work on during this unprecedented time to keep us close to Christ.

