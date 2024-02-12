Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Vision Explained: The Final Battle Between God & Satan

John-Henry Westen reminds everyone about the warning given to the Fatima children by Our Lady of Fatima — that the final battle between God and Satan will be over issues of the family.

Watch the full episode, where John-Henry also expounds on how Christ and His truth are the bedrock principles for rebuilding trust in the media. The team of attorneys at the Thomas More Society also provided updates on the major cases being litigated by SCOTUS and across the United States: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/special-thomas-more-society-john-henry-westen-on-winning-for-life/

Vision Explained: The Final Battle Between God & Satan

