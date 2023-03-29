Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue reveals end-times prophecy of the Antichrist

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Catholic priest and visionary Fr. Michel Rodrigue has revealed prophecies he says he received from Our Lord — the coming of the Antichrist and the end-times. Fr. Michel Rodrigue has been smeared as a con-artist and a fraud. Now, Fr. Michel Rodrigue is going on-the-record with author Xavier Reyes-Aryal and John-Henry Westen, responding to accusations about perceived discrepancies in his private revelations. 

Additionally, in a rare interview, Fr. Rodrigue provides shocking details of prophecies revealed to him, describing events that will bring about the Antichrist and the end-of-the-world as we know it. The New World Order of the Antichrist is on the brink of complete world domination, but Fr. Michel Rodrigue and Reyes-Aryal are sounding the alarm with visions from God in this ground-breaking warning.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

March 29, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue reveals end-times prophecy of the Antichrist

Recent Videos
0:44:53

Pilots strike back against United Airlines vax mandate with lawsuit

Recent Videos
0:30:23

Twin baby girls: Conjoined and doomed to die | A mother's moving testimony

Recent Videos
0:58:55

New World Order religion EXPOSED: Pagan practices of Klaus Schwab, WEF, and MORE

Recent Videos
0:43:42

The most powerful force: Candace Owens' husband describes his Christian faith

Recent Videos
0:27:42

Stopping the forced sexual revolution in Africa

Recent Videos
0:24:36

WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

Recent Videos
0:34:58

NOW in Rome: Married priesthood next on Pope Francis' agenda?

Recent Videos
0:28:43

All glory to God: The fascinating life & faith of boxing champion Tyson Fury

Recent Videos
0:34:23

EXPOSED: Euthanasia in Canada is now disguised as palliative care

Recent Videos
0:27:43

Bank Failures & Protecting Your Family and Finances

Recent Videos
0:17:49

95th Academy Award Winning Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once FULL ANALYSIS

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...