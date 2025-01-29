Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Walk for Life 2025 | Pro-Life Warriors Take on San Francisco

At the Walk for Life 2025, fearless pro-life activists, clergy, and families take a stand against abortion in San Francisco, a battleground for the pro-life movement. Amid fierce opposition, these courageous voices defend the unborn, discuss President Trump’s influence on the cause, and emphasize the urgent need to build a culture of life. Their testimonies expose the truth and inspire unwavering commitment to protecting the most vulnerable.

January 29, 2025

