Walking with Christ during the 40 days of Lent
In today’s episode, Mother Miriam shares some reflections for the week prior to the start of Lent.
Mother Miriam LiveFebruary 20, 2023
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you! To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.
