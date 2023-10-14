War in Israel & the Vatican | World order now in chaos
On October 7, the Muslim terrorist group Hamas launched a savage surprise attack on Israel, sparking international concerns about renewed threats of nuclear war — especially with Iran, China, and Russia. War in the Middle East carries significant geopolitical and theological implications that are still being fully unpacked. Meanwhile, Pope Francis’ Vatican continues its own war to destroy Catholic tradition in favor of climate alarmism, LGBT acceptance, and more. Pope Francis has officially launched his ‘Synod on Synodality,’ calling into question centuries-held Catholic teaching and pastoral practice. Fr. James Martin and other pro-LGBT activists have been hand-picked by Pope Francis, calling into question Pope Francis’ very legitimacy as the true pope. The world is plunging into chaos, confusion, and war. It is time to fully analyze the world stage from a truly Catholic perspective.
October 13, 2023
