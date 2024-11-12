Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

War in the Holy Land: What Christians need to know

The John-Henry Westen Show

This deep dive into the Israel-Hamas war explores how Christian leaders have addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza and sheds light on the often-overlooked heresy of Zionism that fuels the conflict. Focusing on the suffering of Christian communities, we emphasize the need to entrust our hopes for peace in the Holy Land to Our Lord, praying for a just and lasting resolution.

November 12, 2024

