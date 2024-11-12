War in the Holy Land: What Christians need to know

This deep dive into the Israel-Hamas war explores how Christian leaders have addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza and sheds light on the often-overlooked heresy of Zionism that fuels the conflict. Focusing on the suffering of Christian communities, we emphasize the need to entrust our hopes for peace in the Holy Land to Our Lord, praying for a just and lasting resolution.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten