War Over Peace: Netanyahu’s Political Gamble EXPOSED

Allegations are mounting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately prolonging the Gaza conflict for political gain. With corruption charges looming and his grip on power weakening, many believe Netanyahu is using war to distract from scandals and rally political support. Is peace being sacrificed to protect his leadership? This deep dive uncovers the claims, the motivations, and the devastating consequences of a conflict that may be driven more by politics than national security.

April 3, 2025

