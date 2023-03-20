Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

The international push for abortion continues unabated in the halls of power, and Ugandan Member of Parliament Lucy Akello has now personally exposed Canada’s push for legal infanticide. Confronting Canada’s standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development in the nation’s capital, Akello flatly told the Canadian government that her pro-life land is not interested in abortion being tied to any form of international aid, a tactic used by wealthy first-world nations to exploit the vulnerable and destroy their pro-life values. 

LifeSiteNews’ co-founder John-Henry Westen was on the ground in Ottawa to capture Akello’s reaction. Watch now in this special report, as Akello explains how Canada is pushing its abortion agenda on her people and what must be done to stop it.

To Read LifeSiteNews’ full report, visit: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/colonization-ugandan-mp-tells-canadian-govt-to-keep-pro-abortion-propaganda-out-of-africa/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

March 20, 2023

WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

NOW in Rome: Married priesthood next on Pope Francis' agenda?

All glory to God: The fascinating life & faith of boxing champion Tyson Fury

EXPOSED: Euthanasia in Canada is now disguised as palliative care

Bank Failures & Protecting Your Family and Finances

95th Academy Award Winning Movie: Everything Everywhere All at Once FULL ANALYSIS

NOW In Rome: Pope Francis amps up 'culture of fear'

Darwin said his theory of evolution would be undone if anyone could find THIS

The astonishing proof for Jesus' real presence in the Eucharist

WATCH a miracle seen by millions - The Wounds of Jesus appear on believer

Here is how children in Africa are recruited into homosexuality

Message for the Pope: How anti-sodomy laws serve 'useful public purpose'

