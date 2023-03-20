WARNING: Africa MP exposes secret abortion agenda pushed by Trudeau's government

The international push for abortion continues unabated in the halls of power, and Ugandan Member of Parliament Lucy Akello has now personally exposed Canada’s push for legal infanticide. Confronting Canada’s standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development in the nation’s capital, Akello flatly told the Canadian government that her pro-life land is not interested in abortion being tied to any form of international aid, a tactic used by wealthy first-world nations to exploit the vulnerable and destroy their pro-life values.

LifeSiteNews’ co-founder John-Henry Westen was on the ground in Ottawa to capture Akello’s reaction. Watch now in this special report, as Akello explains how Canada is pushing its abortion agenda on her people and what must be done to stop it.

To Read LifeSiteNews’ full report, visit: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/colonization-ugandan-mp-tells-canadian-govt-to-keep-pro-abortion-propaganda-out-of-africa/

