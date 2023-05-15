WARNING: Catholics will be MASSACRED

This is a WARNING: Catholics could be massacred soon and Satan could control the Pope. Is this the coming of the anti-Christ?

Discover the warning signs of the end times and the rise of the Anti-Christ, as outlined in Scripture and messages delivered by Our Lady. Gain insight into the battle against the Anti-Christ’s kingdom, and its connections to contemporary issues like the LGBT agenda, New World Order, Freemasonry, and the One World Religion. Unravel the prophecy about the end of the world and prepare for what lies ahead. Xavier Reyes-Ayral warns of signs of the end times and the potential rise of the Anti-Christ. Join us for a two-part special sit-down interview, as Reyes-Ayral delves into Scripture and the messages conveyed by Our Lady to provide profound insights into these prophetic events.

Reyes-Ayral begins by highlighting the significance of Old Testament prophets Enoch and Elijah, two figures revered for their power and influence. Drawing from the Book of Revelation, Reyes-Ayral suggests that Enoch and Elijah will reappear as the “Two Witnesses” described in Revelation 11. Their divine mission will involve preaching the Gospel, calling for global conversion to Jesus Christ, and exposing the Anti-Christ’s kingdom. They will confront and rebuke its associations with contemporary issues such as the LGBT agenda, the New World Order, Freemasonry, and the One World Religion.

According to Reyes-Ayral, the battle against the Anti-Christ and his temporary reign will unfold as prophesied in Scripture. Through a detailed examination of the warning signs present in our world today, Reyes-Ayral sheds light on the escalating rise of the New World Order. These events have been foretold both in biblical texts and the messages conveyed by Our Lady to humanity.

As we grapple with the weight of these prophecies, we are compelled to consider their implications for the end of the world and the rise of the Anti-Christ. Reyes-Ayral, with his expertise in end-times prophecies, unravels the intricacies of these predictions in a comprehensive manner. His insights provide a framework for understanding the current state of our world and the urgency with which we must approach these imminent challenges.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/end-times-timeline-enoch-elijah-and-the-anti-christ-l-part-2/

