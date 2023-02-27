WARNING: ‘Spiritual poisons’ stemming from Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality
LifeSiteNews Rome Correspondent Michael Haynes spoke exclusively with Bishop Athanasius Schneider to finally understand the truth behind the spiritual poison that Pope Francis is injecting into the wellspring of Truth. Pope Francis' upcoming Synod on Synodality is the laboratory for this poison — the effects of which include confusion, discord, and the abandonment of the True Faith. The globalist Shadow Church will not get away with poisoning the faithful. Thanks to LifeSiteNews, you and your loved ones do not need to be deceived. We must pray in reparation for this sacrilege.
FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
LSNTVFebruary 27, 2023
About the Show
LSNTV is your #1 source for pro-life and pro-family video content, dedicated exclusively to building a culture of life that defends faith, family, and freedom. Uncensored and unfiltered, LSNTV brings you the news you need to know from across the world. Tune in below for truth-telling stories the mainstream media refuses to cover!
Recent VideosSee More
-
WARNING: ‘Spiritual poisons’ stemming from Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality
-
BREAKING: Rosary-wearing Jill Biden promotes contraception to Kenya’s young people
-
Exclusive interview: Mark Houck reacts to FAILED FBI plot against him
-
-