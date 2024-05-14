WARNING: The Antichrist Will WAGE WAR

For centuries, great Catholic experts have voiced differing opinions on the exact details surrounding the rise of the prophesied Antichrist and his link to the rebuilding of the Jerusalem Temple. The Antichrist will perform incredible works, leading many people astray across the world. Watch what the Antichrist will do, and watch the full interview on the new LSNTV app available on Apple and Android: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-antichrist-and-catholic-teaching-what-you-need-to-know/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten