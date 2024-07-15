Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Was Donald Trump SAVED by a St. Michael?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

In a shocking twist, a would-be assassin’s attempt on Donald Trump may have been thwarted by divine intervention. Fr. James Altman reveals the miraculous events leading to Trump placing a statue of St. Michael the Archangel on his bedside table. Could this powerful protector have saved Trump’s life? Discover the incredible story behind this divine connection.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/miracle-st-michael-statue-on-donald-trumps-bedside-table-fr-altman-tells-the-story/

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 15, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
6:12

Was Donald Trump SAVED by a St. Michael?

Recent Videos
4:38

Do what's right not what's easy

Recent Videos
4:36

Prayer is the Mediator between God and the people

Recent Videos
5:01

Modern music fights the frequency of reality

Recent Videos
8:33

The cause of Church decline

Recent Videos
6:09

What's going on with Pope Francis?

Recent Videos
2:11

We must become saints to defend the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
3:53

Do Computers Always Have the Answer?

Recent Videos
7:32

Can the doctrine of the Church be reversed?

Recent Videos
3:38

Antichrist pretend Messiah?

Recent Videos
5:46

Does Trump have a statue of Saint Michael?

Recent Videos
5:14

Are the blind following the blind?

Comments

2 Comments

    Loading...