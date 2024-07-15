Was Donald Trump SAVED by a St. Michael?

In a shocking twist, a would-be assassin’s attempt on Donald Trump may have been thwarted by divine intervention. Fr. James Altman reveals the miraculous events leading to Trump placing a statue of St. Michael the Archangel on his bedside table. Could this powerful protector have saved Trump’s life? Discover the incredible story behind this divine connection.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/miracle-st-michael-statue-on-donald-trumps-bedside-table-fr-altman-tells-the-story/

