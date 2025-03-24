Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Was Pope Benedict XVI Forced Out? The Deep State’s Role

Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation wasn’t voluntary—but orchestrated by deep-state forces with U.S. government involvement. Was he pressured into stepping down? Could this mean his resignation was invalid? And if so, what does that mean for Pope Francis’ legitimacy? Explosive details behind one of the most controversial events in modern Church history.

March 24, 2025

