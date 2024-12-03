Was the rise of communism foretold in Blessed Emmerich's vision of Satan 'unchained'?

On this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Catholic author and political scientist Dr. Paul Kengor sits down to discuss his latest book, The Stigmatists: Their Gifts, Their Revelations, Their Warnings. In this episode, you will learn why St. Paul may have been the first stigmatist, that is, someone bearing marks on his body that resemble the wounds of Christ’s Passion, the politically incorrect visions of St. Catherine of Siena on God’s condemnation of sodomy, and much more.

