Was this Priest SUSPENDED for Faithfully Celebrating the Traditional Latin Mass?

Fr. Donald Kloster sees a marked difference between the immense fruit borne from the Traditional Latin Mass as compared to the meager results of the Novus Ordo Mass. There’s no denying it: Young people are flocking to the Traditional Latin Mass with zeal and love for the faith that the Novus Ordo Mass simply does not attract. When the bishop of Bridgeport, CT decided that Fr. Kloster could no longer celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass, Fr. Kloster continued offering the Traditional Latin Mass anyway — even losing his priestly faculties as a result. Then, Archbishop García-Siller denied Fr. Kloster’s faculties to hear confessions. Faithful Catholics who adhere to the Traditional Latin Mass have become a sort of “underground Church,” many of whom found refuge at Sanctus Ranch.

Watch the full episode featuring Sanctus Ranch here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/outrage-archbishop-cancels-a-catholic-family-business/

March 8, 2024

