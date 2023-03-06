WATCH a miracle seen by millions - The Wounds of Jesus appear on believer
It is well-known that the Wounds of Christ – known as the stigmata — have appeared on saints throughout the centuries. But as you will see, this miraculous phenomenon is not limited to ages past. In more recent times they have appeared on faithful souls, such as St. Padre Pio, as a glorifying testimony to the sufferings Christ endured for our sins.
But for the first time in recorded history, lawyer-turned-filmmaker Ron Tesoreiro filmed the appearance of these wounds on a Colombian woman, wounds that appeared, according to the message she received from Jesus, so that people might believe in His saving power. Watch now what some 28-million people viewed 24 years ago on the Fox network: a primetime special featuring the testimony of director Tesoriero about how his film continues to transform lives and lead souls to Heaven.
The John-Henry Westen ShowMarch 6, 2023
