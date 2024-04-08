Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

WATCH: Bishop Strickland offers Mass during Eclipse to Counter Occult Worship

LSNTV

LSNTV

As the full solar eclipse of 2024 approaches and casts a shadow over the land, LifeSiteNews joins Bishop Joseph Strickland in prayer and penance for our country, to counteract the many occult activities planned to take place on April 8. While many fear dark times for the world, Bishop Strickland reminds us that Christ the Creator is in full control, and that we can find solace, peace, and healing for our world and for ourselves in the heart of the mass. A shadow also crossed over the world during Christ’s singular sacrifice on the cross on Calvary, only to be replaced by the total light of Christ’s Risen Majesty on the Third Day. Join Bishop Strickland and LifeSiteNews now in this exclusive live stream of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass as we all continue in our work to build a culture of life rooted in the Catholic Faith, and transform darkness into light.

April 8, 2024

