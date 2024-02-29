WATCH: Bishop Strickland URGES Pope Francis and All Bishops to ‘Return to Christ’ in NEW Open Letter
Breaking NewsSee More
“Let us return to Christ and His Way,” Bishop Joseph Strickland wrote, urging Pope Francis and his brother bishops in a new open letter. Bishop Strickland continued by championing the Mass, the Holy Eucharist, and Sacred Scripture. He also encouraged the bishops to “be strong and clear regarding all the teachings of our Catholic faith which speak of the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.”
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bishop-strickland-pens-open-letter-calling-pope-francis-and-all-bishops-to-return-to-christ/
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
February 29, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
WATCH: Bishop Strickland URGES Pope Francis and All Bishops to ‘Return to Christ’ in NEW Open Letter
EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Robert Sarah 'PROUD' of African bishops rejecting Pope Francis' LGBT 'blessings'
EXCLUSIVE: New Knoxville Planned Parenthood security video casts doubt on FBI case against pro-lifer
BREAKING: Archbishop Viganò accuses Pope Francis of supporting 'Davos elites' & 'New World Order'
Comments