WATCH: Bishop Strickland URGES Pope Francis and All Bishops to ‘Return to Christ’ in NEW Open Letter

“Let us return to Christ and His Way,” Bishop Joseph Strickland wrote, urging Pope Francis and his brother bishops in a new open letter. Bishop Strickland continued by championing the Mass, the Holy Eucharist, and Sacred Scripture. He also encouraged the bishops to “be strong and clear regarding all the teachings of our Catholic faith which speak of the sanctity of life from conception to natural death.”

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bishop-strickland-pens-open-letter-calling-pope-francis-and-all-bishops-to-return-to-christ/

