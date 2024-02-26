EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Robert Sarah 'PROUD' of African bishops rejecting Pope Francis' LGBT 'blessings'
Cardinal Sarah made these remarks on February 23 at the Catholic University of East Africa in Nairobi, as part of a Q&A for a Theological Symposium.
February 26, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Robert Sarah 'PROUD' of African bishops rejecting Pope Francis' LGBT 'blessings'
