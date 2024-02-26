EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Robert Sarah 'PROUD' of African bishops rejecting Pope Francis' LGBT 'blessings'

Cardinal Sarah made these remarks on February 23 at the Catholic University of East Africa in Nairobi, as part of a Q&A for a Theological Symposium.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten