WATCH: Doctor denied relationship with mother

Director of Human Life International Hungary Dr. Imre Téglásy survived multiple attempts against his life from his mother through abortion. Dr. Téglásy shares his story, the pro-life fight raging in Hungary, and how the pro-life movement must push back against the culture of death in order to save Christendom.

The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and cancelled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry and his guests offer unique, faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.

May 24, 2023

