WATCH: Former student delivers powerful speech against LGBT agenda at Catholic school board meeting

Myles Vosylius recalled that in his typical high school life, sin was rampant, and it wasn’t until he underwent a “radical conversion” while adoring the Blessed Sacrament that he began to heal.

Read all about it here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/i-stand-with-josh-alexander-international-walkout-protest-planned-for-may-17/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten