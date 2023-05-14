WATCH: Fr. James Altman Offers 1000+ Mothers and Children in Prayer

In honor of Mother’s Day, over 1000 people joined the 2023 LifeSite Spiritual Bouquet for Mothers by signing our special Spiritual Bouquet for Mothers prayer page. As globalist stores cancel motherhood — and women entirely — LifeSite gathered mothers around the world together in prayer in a very special spiritual bouquet. LifeSite is proud to honor the unique vocation of motherhood, including mothers in religious orders, all to the greater glory of God.

