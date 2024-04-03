WATCH | Inspiring Catholic Poem to Help You Celebrate Easter
LifeSiteNews Editorial Director Paul Smeaton has a passion for sharing inspiring poetry. One of his favorite poems is Hilaire Belloc’s ‘Upon God the wine-giver,’ which Belloc wrote for Easter Sunday. “This poem is the Catholic agenda in 14 lines and a beautiful exploration of how God reveals his glory through the good things He has created,” Paul says. “It seems this poem is too little known, but I think it deserves to be known by every Catholic. I hope you enjoy it and that it assists you in celebrating the Easter season!”
April 3, 2024
