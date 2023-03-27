WATCH: Is Pope Francis DESTROYING Marriage?

Is Pope Francis destroying the sanctity of marriage? His latest moves show that he is actively considering major changes to the Catholic Church and her ancient traditions, alterations that will prove catastrophic for believers and their life of faith.

Married priests in the Latin Rite, “blessings” for homosexual couples, and easy annulments are just some novel amendments that Francis seems to have in mind as he attempts to twist the Church to fit in with the modern world.

Watch the whole show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/now-in-rome-married-priesthood-next-on-pope-francis-agenda/?utm_source=midvid

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://7xup.short.gy/qQkpPy

Find FULL and UNCENSORED content here to see beyond what we can show you on YouTube: https://7xup.short.gy/KNBJfI