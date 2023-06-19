Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

WATCH: John-Henry Westen delivers POWERFUL Witness Against LGBT 'Drag Nuns'! 15,000+ Supporters SIGN with LifeSiteNews!

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

LifeSiteNews rallied in prayerful protest against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ so-called ‘PRIDE Night’ which honored anti-Catholic ‘Drag Nuns.’ John-Henry Westen BLASTED the LGBT agenda which routinely blasphemes the Catholic faith and targets the nuclear family. Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler Texas, Terry Barber and Jesse Romero of Virgin Most Powerful Radio and others — including 15,000+ LifeSite signees joined together in-person and in-spirit to draw a line against Catholic bigotry and the forced acceptance of LGBT PRIDE. Join John-Henry Westen on the ground in LA at Dodgers Stadium for this special episode of the John-Henry Westen Show and see how Catholics are giving powerful witness to the truths of life, faith, family, and freedom.

WATCH the full show tonight at 8pm ET at https://lifesitenews.com/video!

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

June 19, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

WATCH: John-Henry Westen delivers POWERFUL Witness Against LGBT 'Drag Nuns'! 15,000+ Supporters SIGN with LifeSiteNews!

Recent Videos
0:04:05

DISGRACE: 'Pride' Mass Celebrated in Cardinal Gregory's Diocese

Recent Videos
0:16:33

Pro-life in prison: Suffering for the little ones | Laura Gies

Recent Videos
0:09:36

Facing the 'killing places': Two women commit their lives to ending abortion

Recent Videos
0:03:00

WATCH: Fr. James Altman offers 1000+ mothers and children in prayer

Recent Videos
0:03:15

JUST IN: Abortion statistics & what they mean for the Culture of Life I Dr. Michael New

Recent Videos
0:02:46

Bud Light sales drop 17%, second marketing exec takes leave amid Dylan Mulvaney backlash

Recent Videos
0:06:35

SCOTUS news: Fight against FDA chemical abortion is only beginning

Recent Videos
0:03:46

TOMORROW: SCOTUS Rules on Powerful Abortion Drug Mifepristone

Recent Videos
0:03:40

God's glory REVEALED in new Christendom College chapel

Recent Videos
0:03:11

URGENT: Dying pregnant mother choosing life, LifeSite family rushing to aid

Recent Videos
0:08:44

Top Exorcist: Marian prophecies are coming True. Prepare for spiritual warfare NOW

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...