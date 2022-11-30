WATCH: Laura Klassen's new video exposes horror of abortion
Cold, bloody, and wicked, the abortion industry relies on easily-exposed lies. Exploiting this great weakness is an attractive pink-haired activist, well-known for her satire and wit. Her name is Laura Klassen. Most recently she created a new animated film called “The Procedure,” which reveals the horror and grotesque reality of abortion. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Laura her recent films, the moving testimonies of single mothers who decided to skip abortion and keep their child, and the role of graphic images in winning hearts for the culture of life.
CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
The John-Henry Westen ShowNovember 30, 2022
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
Astonishing: Bibles After 1960 Withheld Best Weapon Against Satan
-
Scott Hahn: How to get over the 'Hippie Hangover' and fix 'Wreck-ovation of the 70s and 80s'
-
The poor have a name. Silent Children's Mission is dedicated to serving them
-