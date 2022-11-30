The John-Henry Westen Show

WATCH: Laura Klassen's new video exposes horror of abortion

Cold, bloody, and wicked, the abortion industry relies on easily-exposed lies. Exploiting this great weakness is an attractive pink-haired activist, well-known for her satire and wit. Her name is Laura Klassen. Most recently she created a new animated film called “The Procedure,” which reveals the horror and grotesque reality of abortion. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Laura her recent films, the moving testimonies of single mothers who decided to skip abortion and keep their child, and the role of graphic images in winning hearts for the culture of life.

CLICK HERE TO INVEST IN LIFESITE'S PRECIOUS METALS PARTNERSHIP: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

The John-Henry Westen ShowNovember 30, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More