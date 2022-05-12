WATCH
LifeSite is on the ground reporting at the Canadian March for Life
WATCH: LifeSite's coverage of the Canadian March for Life 2022

LifeSiteNews brings you live coverage from the Canadian March for Life in the nation's capital, where thousands have gathered to rally for an end to abortion. Help Campaign Life Coalition continue their vital work: LifeFunder

