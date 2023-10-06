Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

WATCH: Merrick Garland UNABLE to silence the pro-life movement

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s crackdown on Red Rose Rescuers have emboldened – not silenced – the pro-life movement. Repeated prosecution of pro-life rescuers by President Biden’s Department of Justice has only renewed their inspiration to protect the unborn–despite serious threats of federal prison, isolation, and immense monetary penalties. Join LifeSiteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale as he reveals the motivation behind the Washington, DC pro-life movement and why the Culture of Death fears rescuers’ courageous witness in defense of the unborn.
October 6, 2023

