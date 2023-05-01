Honor your mother this May with a tribute donation of any amount to LifeSite and we will send her a special LifeSite Mother’s Day card — Opportunity lasts until May 12!
WATCH: Mother Miriam LIVE with John-Henry Westen

Mother Miriam has an incredible opportunity to find a new home for her religious order under the leadership of Bishop Joseph Strickland in Tyler, Texas — but she needs your help! Tune in now and learn about Mother Miriam’s incredible opportunity to join forces with Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and see how you can be a part of her powerful spiritual legacy. John-Henry Westen and LifeSiteNews are proud to partner with Mother Miriam, hosting her widely popular online show, Mother Miriam LIVE. 

Reaching countless Catholics around the world, Mother Miriam both needs and deserves our unwavering support. Don’t miss this special interview on Mother Miriam’s once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to team up with Bishop Joseph Strickland! “Our gratitude, love and daily prayers for you and for your loved ones” — Mother Miriam.

To support Mother Miriam’s effort to build a new monastery for her sisters, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/tylermonastery

May 1, 2023

