WATCH: Pro-lifers begin fight to end abortion in Canada
Canadian correspondent Kennedy Hall reports from the Canadian National March for Life the night before at the prayer vigil. Visit www.lifesitenews.com for more coverage
LSNTVMay 12, 2022
