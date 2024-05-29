Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

WATCH: Russell Brand Reacts to His Baptism

Hollywood star Russell Brand found new life in Christ after a widely celebrated and publicized baptism. Russell Brand continues his journey for Truth. Christians everywhere should pray for Brand and for everyone to embrace the life and truth found in Jesus Christ and His Church: the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church. Despite the confusion coming from the Vatican, Pope Francis, and other globalists, Christ is still in charge of his Catholic Church and the gates of hell will never prevail against it.

