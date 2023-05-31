Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

WATCH: Secret "Intellectual Party" Pulling Strings of "War Party" Street Activists

Is the secret “Intellectual Party” pulling strings of “War Party” street activists?

Discover the captivating insights of Joshua Charles, a #1 New York Times bestselling author and former White House speechwriter, as he fearlessly reveals the hidden dangers that pose a significant threat to the Culture of Life. From the clandestine dealings of Freemasonry to the covert international influence of the Black Hand, Charles presents an unfiltered account of the forces conspiring against the values we hold dear. Brace yourself for a gripping narrative leading to the ultimate showdown—the impending ‘War with the Antichrist.’

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/part-1-freemasonry-the-black-hand-and-war-with-the-antichrist-joshua-charles/

May 31, 2023

Show More
WATCH: Secret "Intellectual Party" Pulling Strings of "War Party" Street Activists

